52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Maloy, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, operates a U.S. Air Force Andros F-6 robot to inspect a suspicious package during Exercise AGILE SABRE on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. The F-6 robot is equipped with multiple cameras and sensors to allow EOD technicians to inspect potentially explosive devices from a safe distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

