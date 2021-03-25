U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Gillie, 52nd Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, communicates with Airmen from her squadron about a suspicious package as part of Exercise AGILE SABRE on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. The exercise, which began March 22, tested base Airmen on a wide range of different response techniques and procedures to improve overall base readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 00:04 Photo ID: 6571416 VIRIN: 210325-F-LH638-1165 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 15.23 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.