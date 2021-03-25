A U.S. Air Force Andros F-6 robot is driven by a 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airman to inspect a suspicious package during Exercise AGILE SABRE on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. The robot is equipped with cameras, sensors and even a mechanical arm, which EOD technicians can use to safely inspect or dismantle potentially dangerous objects from a safe distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 00:04
|Photo ID:
|6571418
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-LH638-1265
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Maeson Elleman
