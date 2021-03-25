U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Maloy, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, operates a U.S. Air Force Andros F-6 robot to inspect a suspicious package during Exercise AGILE SABRE on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. The scenario tested base Airmen to better prepare them for potential real-world contingencies and operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 00:04
|Photo ID:
|6571420
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-LH638-1508
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.92 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT