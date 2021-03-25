52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Maloy, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, processes X-ray images taken of a suspicious package during Exercise AGILE SABRE on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Using X-rays allows EOD technicians to view inside objects to determine the best and safest way to safely disarm or dispose of potentially explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE