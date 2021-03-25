Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise [Image 8 of 10]

    52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Maloy, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, processes X-ray images taken of a suspicious package during Exercise AGILE SABRE on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. Using X-rays allows EOD technicians to view inside objects to determine the best and safest way to safely disarm or dispose of potentially explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 00:04
    Photo ID: 6571421
    VIRIN: 210325-F-LH638-1446
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.56 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    night
    SFS
    exercise
    IED

