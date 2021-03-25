U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Danforth, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, walks back to his teammates after taking X-rays of a suspicious package during Exercise AGILE SABRE on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. EOD members are specially trained to disarm or destroy explosive devices of all shapes and sizes to ensure the safety of service members and citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 00:04 Photo ID: 6571419 VIRIN: 210325-F-LH638-1413 Resolution: 4225x2816 Size: 10.25 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.