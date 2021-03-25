Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise [Image 4 of 10]

    52nd SFS, EOD members tested during readiness exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Maloy, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, guides a U.S. Air Force Andros F-6 robot out of the EOD response vehicle to inspect a suspicious package during Exercise AGILE SABRE on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2021. EOD technicians use the robot’s array of cameras and sensors to view potential explosive objects from a safe range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
