Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, visits the 9/11 display at the Global Power Museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. The American Millennium Project welcomed Schrier to the Shreveport-Bossier City area to speak to schools about the importance of learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6571158
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-NP461-1064
|Resolution:
|5114x2877
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miss America visits Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
