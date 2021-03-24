Miss America visits Barksdale

Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, tours static aircrafts display at the Global Power Museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. AMP welcomed Schrier to the Shreveport-Bossier City area to speak to schools about the importance of learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior AIrman Max Miller)

