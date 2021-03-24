Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, poses for a photo in front of a B-52G Stratofortress static display at the Global Power Museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. Schrier visited Barksdale and the local area to raise awareness for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs as Schrier herself graduated with honors from Virginia Tech with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Biochemistry and Systems Biology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior AIrman Max Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 17:43 Photo ID: 6571155 VIRIN: 210324-F-NP461-1041 Resolution: 5310x3540 Size: 4.44 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miss America visits Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.