Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Miss America visits Barksdale [Image 7 of 8]

    Miss America visits Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Max Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Richard Hale, Global Power Museum assistant, explains Barksdale’s role in the Cold War to Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, at the Global Power Museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. Schrier graduated with honors from Virginia Tech with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Biochemistry and Systems Biology, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6571157
    VIRIN: 210324-F-NP461-1069
    Resolution: 5384x3029
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miss America visits Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Miss America visits Barksdale
    Miss America visits Barksdale
    Miss America visits Barksdale
    Miss America visits Barksdale
    Miss America visits Barksdale
    Miss America visits Barksdale
    Miss America visits Barksdale
    Miss America visits Barksdale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    8th Air Force
    Miss America
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW
    Miss America 2020
    Camille Schrier
    American Millennium Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT