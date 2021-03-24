Master Sgt. Richard Hale, Global Power Museum assistant, explains Barksdale’s role in the Cold War to Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, at the Global Power Museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. Schrier graduated with honors from Virginia Tech with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Biochemistry and Systems Biology, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6571157
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-NP461-1069
|Resolution:
|5384x3029
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miss America visits Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
