Miss America visits Barksdale

Master Sgt. Richard Hale, Global Power Museum assistant, Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, and Chris Chandler, American Millennium Project (AMP) chief executive officer, tour static aircraft displays at the Global Power Museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. AMP welcomed Schrier to the Shreveport-Bossier City area to speak to schools about the importance of learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior AIrman Max Miller)

