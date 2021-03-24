Miss America visits Barksdale

Master Sgt. Richard Hale, Global Power Museum assistant, Chris Chandler, American Millennium Project (AMP) chief executive officer, and Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, tour the static aircraft displays at the Global Power Museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. AMP invited Schrier to Barksdale to learn about its role in the Shreveport-Bossier City community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior AIrman Max Miller)

