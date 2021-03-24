Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands [Image 5 of 6]

    Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The Netherlands Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld talks with Wiel Hendriks, a hazardous material storage specialist at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven. Bijleveld conducted a tour of the APS-2 site after announcing the Dutch government has agreed to provide 38 million euros toward facility upgrades and new construction at the site. Hendriks, who has been working for the U.S. Army at the site for about 18 years, is a Dutch Defense civilian employee.

    This work, Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

