The Netherlands Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld talks with Wiel Hendriks, a hazardous material storage specialist at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven. Bijleveld conducted a tour of the APS-2 site after announcing the Dutch government has agreed to provide 38 million euros toward facility upgrades and new construction at the site. Hendriks, who has been working for the U.S. Army at the site for about 18 years, is a Dutch Defense civilian employee.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 08:27 Photo ID: 6570044 VIRIN: 210324-A-SM279-119 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.84 MB Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.