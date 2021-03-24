Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands

Damiano Wluggen, a mechanic and electronics specialist at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven, shows the Netherlands Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld how he diagnoses a mechanical issue. Bijleveld visited the site March 24 and announced that the Dutch government has agreed to provide 38 million euros toward facility upgrades and new construction at the APS-2 site.

