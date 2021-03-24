The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, Lt. Col. Aaron Jones, briefs Marja Verloop, the Chargé d’Affaires and acting U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, at the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site March 24. Verloop said the U.S. and Dutch partnership and investment in the APS-2 site demonstrates improvement in Alliance readiness and defense capabilities. (Photo by Naomi van Loon, Public Affairs Specialist, USAG Benelux-Brunssum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 08:27 Photo ID: 6570042 VIRIN: 210324-A-SM279-957 Resolution: 5851x3901 Size: 6.57 MB Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.