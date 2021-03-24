Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands [Image 3 of 6]

    Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, Lt. Col. Aaron Jones, briefs Marja Verloop, the Chargé d’Affaires and acting U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, at the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site March 24. Verloop said the U.S. and Dutch partnership and investment in the APS-2 site demonstrates improvement in Alliance readiness and defense capabilities. (Photo by Naomi van Loon, Public Affairs Specialist, USAG Benelux-Brunssum)

