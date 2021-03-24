Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands

The Netherlands Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld announced March 24 during a press conference at the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site that the Dutch government has agreed to provide 38 million euros toward facility upgrades and new construction at the U.S. Army’s APS-2 site in the Netherlands.

