Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands

Dutch media representatives attended the March 24 press conference where the Netherlands Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld announced the Dutch government has agreed to provide 38 million euros toward facility upgrades and new construction at the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site. The media was given an opportunity to tour one of the APS-2 maintenance facilities following the press event.
