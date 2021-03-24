Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands [Image 2 of 6]

    Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dutch media representatives attended the March 24 press conference where the Netherlands Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld announced the Dutch government has agreed to provide 38 million euros toward facility upgrades and new construction at the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site. The media was given an opportunity to tour one of the APS-2 maintenance facilities following the press event.

    Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands

