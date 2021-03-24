Chargé d’Affaires and acting U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Marja Verloop said the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site stands as a testament to both the U.S. commitment to European security and also to signal the Netherlands is taking its NATO responsibilities seriously.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 08:27
|Photo ID:
|6570040
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-SM279-669
|Resolution:
|2012x1393
|Size:
|697.33 KB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands
LEAVE A COMMENT