Chargé d’Affaires and acting U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Marja Verloop said the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Eygelshoven site stands as a testament to both the U.S. commitment to European security and also to signal the Netherlands is taking its NATO responsibilities seriously.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 08:27 Photo ID: 6570040 VIRIN: 210324-A-SM279-669 Resolution: 2012x1393 Size: 697.33 KB Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dutch government pledges 38 million euros to upgrade U.S. Army APS-2 site in Netherlands [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.