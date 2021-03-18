435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron showcase their tools and discuss their capabilities during a site visit from Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. The squadron is equipped with air traffic control equipment, tools for rapid air field assessment as well as communications technology in order to open an operational airfield within four hours. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

