435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Scott, 1st Combat Communication Squadron radar airfield and weather systems technician, right, directs a demonstration of a quick set up of an all-terrain Vehicle mounted Tactical Air Navigation system for Maj. Gen Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. The swift set up and break down time of this equipment was developed by the squadron to align with the Agile Combat Employment concept. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

