435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deantre Willis, 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron cable and antenna maintenance supervisor, demonstrates how to fusion splice two pieces of blue fiber optic cable with a splicer machine to Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 18, 2021. Proficiency with this equipment allows Airmen to quickly repair, extend, or replace sections of damaged cable and keep the mission going. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

