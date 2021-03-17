Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership [Image 1 of 7]

    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

    GERMANY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kelly Blount, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade weather operations non-commissioned officer in charge, left, explains improvements in tactical weather equipment to Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, Third Air Force command chief, right, at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, March 17, 2021. Blount provided an overview of the unit's innovative changes to make the gear more portable for quick employment. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to better understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:52
    Photo ID: 6568935
    VIRIN: 210317-F-WY757-0015
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership
    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership
    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership
    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership
    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership
    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership
    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    435th AGOW
    3rd Air Force
    435th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT