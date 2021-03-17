435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kelly Blount, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade weather operations non-commissioned officer in charge, left, explains improvements in tactical weather equipment to Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, Third Air Force command chief, right, at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, March 17, 2021. Blount provided an overview of the unit's innovative changes to make the gear more portable for quick employment. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to better understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

