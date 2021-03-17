435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evan Andrea, 1st Communication Maintenance Squadron cable and antenna maintenance technician,right, demonstrates how to use a fiber optic connector kit to Chief Master Sgt. Randall Kwaitkowski, Third Air Force command chief, left, at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 18, 2021. The Installation and repair of fiber optic cables is crucial for fast communication between various service networks. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

