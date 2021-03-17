435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Holst, 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron chief of weapons and tactics, right, points out detail on a chart to Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, March 17, 2021. Holst explained the various communications equipment carried by tactical air control party Airmen such as wearable wire antennas that makes them a walking weapon system. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

