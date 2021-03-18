Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership [Image 5 of 7]

    435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

    GERMANY

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randall Kwaitkowski, Third Air Force command chief, speak with Airmen from the 1st Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron inside a deployable tent at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Reed specifically addressed junior Airmen on how visits like these inform senior leaders on the capabilities units are developing, as well as giving Airmen a chance to voice their ideas for improvement or innovation. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    435th AGOW
    3rd Air Force
    435th AEW

