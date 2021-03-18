435th AGOW Airmen highlight mission to 3rd AF leadership

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randall Kwaitkowski, Third Air Force command chief, speak with Airmen from the 1st Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron inside a deployable tent at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Reed specifically addressed junior Airmen on how visits like these inform senior leaders on the capabilities units are developing, as well as giving Airmen a chance to voice their ideas for improvement or innovation. Third Air Force leadership spent two days visiting Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to understand their capabilities and support they provide across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

