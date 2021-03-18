U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Alblinger, 100th Air Refueling Wing director of staff, prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft for a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, March 18, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident is a joint training event focused on developing the 100th ARW’s agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 11:38
|Photo ID:
|6564795
|VIRIN:
|210318-F-TF218-1007
|Resolution:
|5559x3699
|Size:
|17.08 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT