German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft wait to be refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident, over Germany, March 18, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident aims to strengthen allied partnerships across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 11:38 Photo ID: 6564789 VIRIN: 210318-F-TF218-1018 Resolution: 4717x2968 Size: 4.79 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.