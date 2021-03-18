100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident

A German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft is refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident, over Germany, March 18, 2021. Agile combat employment exercises enable the 100th ARW to become more agile and responsive to better support European partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

