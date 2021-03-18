100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident

A German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident, over Germany, March 18, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident is a joint training exercise to ensure Airmen and aircrew are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations by utilizing elements of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

