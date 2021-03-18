Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 7 of 10]

    100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident

    RAF MILDENHALL, SRY, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A German air force Tornado aircraft flies away from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident, over Germany, March 18, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident aims to strengthen allied partnerships across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 11:38
    Photo ID: 6564793
    VIRIN: 210318-F-TF218-1054
    Resolution: 5133x3207
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SRY, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    German air force
    KC-135
    Tornado
    100th ARW
    Eurofighter Typhoon
    Baltic Trident

