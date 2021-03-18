U.S. Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron and the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron review a checklist prior to a flight supporting exercise Baltic Trident at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, March 18, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing exercises agile combat employment concepts to strengthen alliances and partnerships, to deter aggression, maintain stability, and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 11:38 Photo ID: 6564787 VIRIN: 210318-F-TF218-1001 Resolution: 5506x3663 Size: 11.81 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.