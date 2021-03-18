100th ARW supports German fighter jets during exercise Baltic Trident

German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft fly next to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident, over Germany, March 18, 2021. The 100th ARW exercises agile combat employment concepts to strengthen alliances and partnerships, to deter aggression, maintain stability, and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

Date Taken: 03.18.2021