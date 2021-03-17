Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Lacarsha Mitchell, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, mans center-deck as a T-45C Goshawk, attached to Training Air Wing 2, prepares to launch on the flight deck March 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

