Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    Flight Operations

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Darrin Richmon, from Dubuque, Iowa, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, uses a sound powered telephone to communicate with center deck before launching a T-45C Goshawk, attached to Training Air Wing 2, March 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6562673
    VIRIN: 210317-N-OH637-1201
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 883.85 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT