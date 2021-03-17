Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Darrin Richmon, from Dubuque, Iowa, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, uses a sound powered telephone to communicate with center deck before launching a T-45C Goshawk, attached to Training Air Wing 2, March 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

