Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Ryan Lucero, left, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, clears the foul line before the launch of a T-45C Goshawk, attached to Training Air Wing 2 from the flight deck, March 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

