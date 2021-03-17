Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Darrin Richmon, from Dubuque, Iowa, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, stands deck-edge operator watch as a T-45C Goshawk assigned Training Air Wing 2, launches from the flight deck, March 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021