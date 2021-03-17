Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, launch a T-45C Goshawk, attached to Training Air Wing 2 from the flight deck during flight operations, March 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

