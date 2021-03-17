Lt. Joseph Dejunco, from Atlanta, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, signals a T-45C Goshawk, attached to Training Air Wing 2 to launch from the flight deck, March 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6562672
|VIRIN:
|210317-N-OH637-1059
|Resolution:
|5385x3029
|Size:
|888.67 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT