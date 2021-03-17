Flight Operations

Lt. Joseph Dejunco, from Atlanta, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, signals a T-45C Goshawk, attached to Training Air Wing 2, to launch from the flight deck, March 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

