U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, visits a room in the newly completed Fairway Inn, MCBH, March 15, 2021. The Fairway Inn is intended to benefit the MCBH community by acting as a place for Marines and their families to stay during the permanent change of duty station process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 21:37
|Photo ID:
|6561137
|VIRIN:
|210315-M-VH951-0129
|Resolution:
|6549x4366
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
