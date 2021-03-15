Dean Harvest, a pastor with Christian Harvest Church, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speak about the newly completed Fairway Inn, MCBH, March 15, 2021. It is Hawaiian tradition to conduct both a blessing and an untying of a Maile Lei at the grand opening to introduce the building to the community and protect it. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 21:34 Photo ID: 6561133 VIRIN: 210315-M-VH951-0199 Resolution: 6655x4437 Size: 3.65 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.