Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii

The opening ceremony and blessing is conducted for the newly completed Fairway Inn, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 15, 2021. It is Hawaiian tradition to conduct both a blessing and an untying of a Maile Lei at the grand opening to introduce the building to the community and protect it. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

