U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, listens as a prayer is read to bless the newly completed Fairway Inn, MCBH, March 15, 2021. It is Hawaiian tradition to conduct both a blessing and an untying of a Maile Lei at the grand opening to introduce the building to the community and protect it. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 21:34
|Photo ID:
|6561134
|VIRIN:
|210315-M-VH951-0076
|Resolution:
|6660x4440
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
