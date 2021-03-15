Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Lester Williams, sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, attends the opening ceremony and blessing of the newly completed Fairway Inn, MCBH, March 15, 2021. It is Hawaiian tradition to conduct both a blessing and an untying of a Maile Lei at the grand opening to introduce the building to the community and protect it. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

