Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, visits a room in the newly completed Fairway Inn, MCBH, March 15, 2021. The Fairway Inn is intended to benefit the MCBH community by acting as a place for Marines and their families to stay during the permanent change of duty station process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US