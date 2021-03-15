Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 7 of 8]

    Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, visits a room in the newly completed Fairway Inn, MCBH, March 15, 2021. The Fairway Inn is intended to benefit the MCBH community by acting as a place for Marines and their families to stay during the permanent change of duty station process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    This work, Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

