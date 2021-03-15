Dean Harvest, a pastor with Christian Harvest Church, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, right, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, give their opening remarks during the opening ceremony and blessing of the newly completed Fairway Inn, MCBH, March 15, 2021. It is Hawaiian tradition to conduct both a blessing and an untying of a Maile Lei at the grand opening to introduce the building to the community and protect it. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 21:34
|Photo ID:
|6561131
|VIRIN:
|210315-M-VH951-0074
|Resolution:
|6387x4258
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairway Inn Official Opening Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
