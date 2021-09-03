Boatswain's Mate Seaman Lucille Duncan, from Weston, West Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, paints on Ford's fantail while an F/A-18E, attached to the "Flying Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 performs a fly by March 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 13:17 Photo ID: 6560173 VIRIN: 210309-N-GN815-1089 Resolution: 3222x4833 Size: 1.05 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Painting [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.