Boatswain's Mate Seaman Lucille Duncan, from Weston, West Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, paints on Ford's fantail while an F/A-18E, attached to the "Flying Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 performs a fly by March 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6560173
|VIRIN:
|210309-N-GN815-1089
|Resolution:
|3222x4833
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
