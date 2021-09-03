Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Boatswain's Mate Seaman Lucille Duncan, from Weston, West Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, paints on Ford's fantail while an F/A-18E, attached to the "Flying Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 performs a fly by March 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 13:17
    Photo ID: 6560173
    VIRIN: 210309-N-GN815-1089
    Resolution: 3222x4833
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

