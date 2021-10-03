Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tomias Dumas, from East St. Louis, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aviation intermediate maintenance department, performs preventative maintenance March 10, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6560163
|VIRIN:
|210310-N-GN815-1013
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
