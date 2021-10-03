Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tomias Dumas, from East St. Louis, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aviation intermediate maintenance department, performs preventative maintenance March 10, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

