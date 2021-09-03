Flight Ops

Sailors assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combats Squadron (HSC) 9 conduct regularly scheduled maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck March 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

